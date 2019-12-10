Ewuosho, Alabama St. visit Kansas State

Alabama State (1-7) vs. Kansas State (5-3) Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Alabama State (1-7) vs. Kansas State (5-3)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tobi Ewuosho and Alabama State will battle Cartier Diarra and Kansas State. Ewuosho has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.6 over his last five games. Diarra is averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 assists over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Kansas State’s Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Diarra has accounted for 46 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Alabama State has lost its last six road games, scoring 55.3 points, while allowing 77.5 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hornets. Kansas State has 44 assists on 73 field goals (60.3 percent) across its past three outings while Alabama State has assists on 25 of 62 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas State defense has allowed only 60.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats 26th among Division I teams. The Alabama State offense has averaged 56.9 points through eight games (ranked 269th, nationally).

