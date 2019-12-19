Ewuosho, Alabama St. host UAB

UAB (6-4) vs. Alabama State (1-9) McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

UAB (6-4) vs. Alabama State (1-9)

McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tavin Lovan and UAB will go up against Tobi Ewuosho and Alabama State. The sophomore Lovan is averaging 9.6 points over the last five games. Ewuosho, a senior, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 10.6 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Ewuosho has averaged 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Hornets. Leon Daniels has complemented Ewuosho and is producing 6.3 points per game. The Blazers are led by Lovan, who is averaging 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.EFFECTIVE EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: UAB’s Jalen Benjamin has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 30.8 percent of them, and is 10 for 33 over his last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blazers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hornets. Alabama State has an assist on 23 of 59 field goals (39 percent) across its previous three matchups while UAB has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent, ranking the Blazers 20th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Alabama State sits at just 19.7 percent (ranked 337th).

