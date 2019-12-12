EWU squares off against Multnomah

Multnomah vs. Eastern Washington (5-3) Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Friday, 9:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles will…

Multnomah vs. Eastern Washington (5-3)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Friday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles will be taking on the Lions of NAIA member Multnomah. Eastern Washington is coming off a 98-82 win at home over North Dakota in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Washington’s Kim Aiken Jr., Jacob Davison and Mason Peatling have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.ACCURATE AIKEN JR.: Through eight games, Eastern Washington’s Kim Aiken Jr. has connected on 33.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington went 1-9 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Eagles scored 62.9 points per matchup across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.