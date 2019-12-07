EWU looks for home win vs N. Dakota

North Dakota (4-6) vs. Eastern Washington (4-3) Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks…

North Dakota (4-6) vs. Eastern Washington (4-3)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its fourth straight win over North Dakota at Reese Court. The last victory for the Fighting Hawks at Eastern Washington was a 73-61 win on Jan. 30, 2014.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Jacob Davison, Mason Peatling and Tyler Kidd have collectively scored 41 percent of Eastern Washington’s points this season. For North Dakota, Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Stewart has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: North Dakota is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Fighting Hawks. Eastern Washington has an assist on 56 of 88 field goals (63.6 percent) across its past three contests while North Dakota has assists on 36 of 64 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington as a collective unit has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.