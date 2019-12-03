Evansville plays W. Illinois

Western Illinois (2-5) vs. Evansville (5-3) Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois goes up…

Western Illinois (2-5) vs. Evansville (5-3)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois goes up against Evansville in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played on Saturday. Evansville beat IUPUI by six points, while Western Illinois fell 68-67 at Kansas City.

LEADING THE WAY: Evansville’s DeAndre Williams has averaged 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while K.J. Riley has put up 15.8 points. For the Leathernecks, Kobe Webster has averaged 16.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Zion Young has put up 15.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.WONDERFUL WEBSTER: Webster has connected on 41.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Western Illinois is 0-5 when it allows at least 68 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Purple Aces have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Leathernecks. Evansville has an assist on 32 of 82 field goals (39 percent) over its previous three outings while Western Illinois has assists on 32 of 93 field goals (34.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Illinois offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.8 percent of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the nation. The Evansville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 326th among Division I teams).

