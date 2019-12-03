ETSU looks for road win vs The Citadel

East Tennessee State (7-1, 0-0) vs. The Citadel (3-4, 0-0) McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State (7-1, 0-0) vs. The Citadel (3-4, 0-0)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its fourth straight win over The Citadel at McAlister Field House. The Citadel’s last win at home against the Buccaneers came on Feb. 26, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: The Citadel’s Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season, including 37 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BO: Bo Hodges has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. The Citadel has an assist on 48 of 83 field goals (57.8 percent) across its previous three outings while East Tennessee State has assists on 37 of 70 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic The Citadel offense has averaged 76.1 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 26th nationally. East Tennessee State has not been as uptempo as the Bulldogs and is averaging only 67.6 possessions per game (ranked 274th).

