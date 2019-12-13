ETSU faces Milligan

Milligan vs. East Tennessee State (8-2) Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Milligan vs. East Tennessee State (8-2)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers will be taking on the Buffaloes of NAIA member Milligan. East Tennessee State lost 78-68 to North Dakota State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Bo Hodges has averaged 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds this year for East Tennessee State. Tray Boyd III is also a key contributor, with 14.1 points per game.TERRIFIC TYLER: Tyler Nichols has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 33.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State went 8-4 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Buccaneers scored 76.5 points per contest across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.