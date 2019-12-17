Eichelberger, Cleveland St. host DePaul

DePaul (10-1) vs. Cleveland State (4-7) Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on…

DePaul (10-1) vs. Cleveland State (4-7)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Paul Reed and DePaul will face Algevon Eichelberger and Cleveland State. The junior Reed has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Eichelberger, a senior, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cleveland State’s Eichelberger has averaged 11.1 points and seven rebounds while Tre Gomillion has put up 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Blue Demons, Reed has averaged 15.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.4 blocks while Charlie Moore has put up 16.1 points and 6.7 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Moore has made or assisted on 51 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last five games. Moore has accounted for 28 field goals and 46 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cleveland State is 0-7 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: DePaul has won its last three road games, scoring 79.3 points, while allowing 71 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State attempts more free throws per game than any other Horizon team. The Vikings have averaged 21.4 foul shots per game this season.

