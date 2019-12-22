Edwards, Georgia host Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (8-4) vs. Georgia (7-3) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Georgia Southern (8-4) vs. Georgia (7-3)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ike Smith and Georgia Southern will battle Anthony Edwards and Georgia. The senior Smith is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Edwards, a freshman, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.2 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Edwards has put up 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Rayshaun Hammonds has paired with Edwards and is accounting for 14.3 points and nine rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Smith, who is averaging 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.SOLID SMITH: Smith has connected on 33.9 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 40 over the last five games. He’s also converted 66 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Georgia has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 91.7 points while giving up 74.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Georgia has an assist on 47 of 93 field goals (50.5 percent) across its previous three games while Georgia Southern has assists on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia offense has scored 83.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 10th nationally. The Georgia Southern defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 218th).

