ECU hopes to end skid vs Campbell

Campbell (6-2) vs. East Carolina (2-7)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Campbell. Campbell snuck past North Dakota by two points on Dec. 12. East Carolina lost 85-75 loss at home against Coppin State on Dec. 3.

EARLY RISERS: Each team has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have collectively accounted for 55 percent of East Carolina’s scoring this season. For Campbell, Cory Gensler, Jesus Carralero and Joshua Lusane have collectively scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season, including 34 percent of all Fighting Camels points over their last five.GIFTED GENSLER: Gensler has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: East Carolina is 0-6 when its offense scores 75 points or fewer. Campbell is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 74 or fewer points. The Fighting Camels have allowed 63.2 points per game over their last five.

PERFECT WHEN: Campbell is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Fighting Camels are 1-2 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big South teams. The Fighting Camels have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

