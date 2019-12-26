ECU faces EKU

Eastern Kentucky (3-9) vs. East Carolina (5-7) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky (3-9) vs. East Carolina (5-7)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Eastern Kentucky in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. East Carolina beat Charlotte by four points on Sunday, while Eastern Kentucky came up short in a 76-69 game to Charleston Southern on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 20.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while Brandon Suggs has put up 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Colonels, Jomaru Brown has averaged 16 points while Ty Taylor has put up 13.3 points.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 25.8 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Pirates are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 5-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Colonels are 0-9 when they score 72 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 72.

BEHIND THE ARC: Eastern Kentucky’s Taylor has attempted 89 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 15 of 41 over the last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Eastern Kentucky has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.2 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has dropped to 26.1 percent during the team’s seven-game losing skid, however.

