E. Michigan takes on Concordia (MI)

Concordia (MI) vs. Eastern Michigan (9-3)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be taking on the Cardinals of NAIA member Concordia (MI). Eastern Michigan lost 64-49 at UNLV in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Michigan’s Ty Groce, Boubacar Toure and Chris Barnes have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.GROCE GOOD FROM DEEP: Through 12 games, Eastern Michigan’s Ty Groce has connected on 27.5 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 72.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan went 3-7 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Eagles put up 65.4 points per contest in those 10 contests.

