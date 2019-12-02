E. Michigan plays host to Valpo

Valparaiso (5-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-1) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces Eastern Michigan…

Valparaiso (5-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-1)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces Eastern Michigan in a non-conference matchup. Valparaiso easily beat Trinity Christian by 27 at home on Wednesday. Eastern Michigan lost 77-56 at UC Irvine on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Valparaiso’s Javon Freeman-Liberty, Nick Robinson and John Kiser have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 66 percent of all Crusaders scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 38.6 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Valparaiso is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Crusaders are 0-3 when they record more than 14 turnovers. Eastern Michigan has created 21.4 turnovers per game overall this year and 20.2 per game over its last five.

STREAK SCORING: Eastern Michigan has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 88.7 points while giving up 53.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Eastern Michigan defense has held opponents to 55.1 points per game, the ninth-lowest mark in Division I. Valparaiso has given up an average of 75.5 points through eight games (ranking the Crusaders 207th).

