Drexel looks to end streak vs UNCW

UNC Wilmington (5-9, 0-1) vs. Drexel (7-7, 0-1)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington looks to extend Drexel’s conference losing streak to five games. Drexel’s last CAA win came against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 68-60 on Feb. 23. UNC Wilmington is looking to break its current six-game losing streak.

SQUAD LEADERS: Drexel’s James Butler has averaged 12.8 points and 11.6 rebounds while Camren Wynter has put up 12.7 points and 5.7 assists. For the Seahawks, Jaylen Sims has averaged 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while Marten Linssen has put up 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Wynter has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 5-2 when scoring at least 63.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UNC Wilmington’s Mike Okauru has attempted 37 3-pointers and connected on 40.5 percent of them, and is 5 for 14 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is rated first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.4 percent. The Dragons have averaged 11.4 offensive boards per game and 13 per game over their last five games.

