Davis helps No. 23 Lady Vols trounce Colorado State 79-41

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis had 23 points and 11 rebounds as No. 23 Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 79-41 blowout of cold-shooting Colorado State on Wednesday.

Tennessee (8-1) was playing three nights after falling 66-60 to Texas as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Colorado State (5-6) attempted two-thirds of its shots from 3-point range and spent most of the night misfiring. The Rams shot 18.2% (8 of 44) on 3-point attempts and 21.2% (14 of 66) overall.

Davis increased her career scoring total to 1,009 and became the 46th player in Lady Vols history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

Jazmine Massengill scored a career-high 16 points, Tamari Key had 11 and Jordan Horston added 10 for Tennessee. Horston also had 14 points and seven assists.

Megan Jacobs had 10 points to lead Colorado State, which lost its third straight.

This marked the last of six straight home games for Tennessee, which will head west to face No. 1 Stanford on Dec. 18 and Portland State on Dec. 21.

