Dartmouth squares off against CCSU

Central Connecticut (0-10) vs. Dartmouth (6-5) Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut…

Central Connecticut (0-10) vs. Dartmouth (6-5)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut and Dartmouth look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a road loss this past weekend. Dartmouth lost 78-76 to Boston University on Saturday, while Central Connecticut came up short in a 74-55 game at Boston College on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Big Green scoring over the last five games.CLUTCH CHRIS: In 11 games this year, Dartmouth’s Knight has shot 48.7 percent.

STREAK STATS: Central Connecticut has lost its last five road games, scoring 55 points, while allowing 82.6 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Big Green have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Dartmouth has an assist on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Central Connecticut has assists on 21 of 70 field goals (30 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Dartmouth has held opposing teams to 63 points per game, the lowest figure among all Ivy League teams.

