CSU looks to end streak vs Boise State

Colorado State (6-4, 0-1) vs. Boise State (4-3, 0-1) Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado State (6-4, 0-1) vs. Boise State (4-3, 0-1)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks to extend Colorado State’s conference losing streak to six games. Colorado State’s last MWC win came against the Boise State Broncos 76-62 on Feb. 27. Boise State lost 80-78 at New Mexico in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and Kris Martin have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Derrick Alston Jr. has connected on 36.4 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Rams are 0-4 when opponents score more than 69.

FLOOR SPACING: Boise State’s Justinian Jessup has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 35.1 percent of them, and is 11 of 30 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-best rate in the country. The Colorado State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 285th among Division I teams).

