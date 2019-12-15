Crosby, Alcorn State visit Tulane

Alcorn State (3-5) vs. Tulane (7-2) Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Alcorn State (3-5) vs. Tulane (7-2)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Troymain Crosby and Alcorn State will battle Teshaun Hightower and Tulane. Crosby is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games. Hightower has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Hightower, K.J. Lawson, Christion Thompson and Jordan Walker have combined to account for 73 percent of Tulane’s scoring this season. For Alcorn State, .TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Alcorn State is 0-5 when it allows at least 67 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tulane is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least two opposing shots. The Green Wave are 2-2 this season when they block fewer than two shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among AAC teams.

