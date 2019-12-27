Crosby, Alcorn State visit Santa Clara

Alcorn State (4-6) vs. Santa Clara (12-2) Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Alcorn State (4-6) vs. Santa Clara (12-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Troymain Crosby and Alcorn State will battle Trey Wertz and Santa Clara. The junior Crosby is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games. Wertz, a sophomore, is averaging 13.2 points and five assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State has relied heavily on its seniors. Crosby, Corey Tillery, Deshaw Andrews, Maurice Howard and Kobe Wilson have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alcorn State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has dropped its last six road games, scoring 58.8 points and allowing 78.2 points during those contests. Santa Clara has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 62.9.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is rated first in the WCC with an average of 74.1 possessions per game.

