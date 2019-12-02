Coppin State goes up against ECU

Coppin State (3-6) vs. East Carolina (2-6) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Coppin State (3-6) vs. East Carolina (2-6)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State and East Carolina look to bounce back from losses. Coppin State came up short in a 69-62 game at Montana on Friday. East Carolina lost 99-89 to James Madison on Saturday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Coppin State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while East Carolina has leaned on freshmen. For the Eagles, seniors Dejuan Clayton, Kamar McKnight, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have collectively accounted for 56 percent of East Carolina’s scoring this season.DOMINANT DEJUAN: Clayton has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: East Carolina is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. East Carolina has 30 assists on 72 field goals (41.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Coppin State has assists on 37 of 86 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 77.7 possessions per game.

