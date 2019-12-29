Coppin State, Fordham look to end skids

Coppin State (4-10) vs. Fordham (5-6) Rose Hill Gym, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State and…

Coppin State (4-10) vs. Fordham (5-6)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State and Fordham meet as both teams are riding four-game losing streaks. Both teams are looking to end their four-game losing streaks.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have combined to account for 50 percent of Fordham’s scoring this season. For Coppin State, Kamar McKnight, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to account for 66 percent of all Coppin State scoring.MIGHTY MCKNIGHT: McKnight has connected on 26.5 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Rams are 0-5 when they allow at least 66 points and 5-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 66 points. The Eagles are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 4-4 when they exceed 62.

COMING UP SHORT: Coppin State has scored 61 points per game and allowed 86 over its four-game road losing streak. Fordham is on a four-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 60 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 19th among Division I teams. The Coppin State offense has averaged 68.1 points through 14 games (ranked 206th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.