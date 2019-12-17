Copeland, Illinois St. host UIC

Illinois-Chicago (4-7) vs. Illinois State (4-6) Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will…

Illinois-Chicago (4-7) vs. Illinois State (4-6)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tarkus Ferguson and Illinois-Chicago will battle Zach Copeland and Illinois State. Ferguson is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games. Copeland has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Copeland has averaged 15.2 points to lead the way for the Redbirds. Complementing Copeland is Dedric Boyd, who is putting up 9.6 points per game. The Flames are led by Ferguson, who is averaging 12.2 points, four rebounds and 4.4 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ferguson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Illinois-Chicago has lost its last four road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 78.5 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Flames have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Redbirds. Illinois State has an assist on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 46 of 75 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago has scored 70 points and allowed 76.6 points over its last five games. Illinois State has averaged 66.6 points while giving up 67 over its last five.

