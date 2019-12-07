Copeland, Horne carry Illinois St. past Morehead St. 61-50

The Associated Press

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Zach Copeland had 16 points and DJ Horne scored 14 as Illinois State got past Morehead State 61-50 on Saturday night.

Keith Fisher III added 10 points and nine rebounds for Illinois State (4-5).

The Redbirds led 31-28 early in the second half before scoring the next seven points to start a 21-6 run. Leading 52-34 with 8 minutes to go, Illinois State cruised to the finish.

Justin Thomas had a team-high eight points and added six rebounds for the Eagles (5-5). Jordan Walker and James Baker, Morehead State’s two leading scorers, combined to score nine points.

Illinois State plays at Northern Kentucky on Dec. 15. Morehead State plays at Marshall on Dec. 16.

