Cooks, NJIT visit Army

NJIT (2-5) vs. Army (3-3) Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

NJIT (2-5) vs. Army (3-3)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Zach Cooks and NJIT will face Tommy Funk and Army. The junior Cooks has scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.6 over his last five games. Funk, a senior, is averaging 11.6 points and 7.8 assists over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Army’s Funk has averaged 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists while Matt Wilson has put up 12.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Cooks has averaged 23.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while San Antonio Brinson has put up 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Funk has directly created 49 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Black Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. Army has an assist on 56 of 84 field goals (66.7 percent) over its previous three outings while NJIT has assists on 26 of 67 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The NJIT offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-best rate in the nation. The Army defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 254th among Division I teams).

