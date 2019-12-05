Cook, Missouri St. host MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (1-7) vs. Missouri State (4-5) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Mississippi Valley State (1-7) vs. Missouri State (4-5)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Michael Green and Mississippi Valley State will go up against Keandre Cook and Missouri State. Green has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games. Cook is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Missouri State’s Cook has averaged 16.7 points and five rebounds while Tulio Da Silva has put up 10.9 points and 8.9 rebounds. For the Delta Devils, Green has averaged 20.3 points while Caleb Hunter has put up 13.5 points.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 35.5 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 101.6 points during those contests. Missouri State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.7 points while giving up 57.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Delta Devils. Missouri State has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its previous three games while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 33 of 95 field goals (34.7 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Mississippi Valley State offense has averaged 81.4 possessions per game, the most in Division I. Missouri State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.1 possessions per game (ranked 310th, nationally).

