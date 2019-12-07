Conference play starts for Rutgers, No. 11 Michigan State

Rutgers (6-2, 0-0) vs. No. 11 Michigan State (5-3, 0-0) Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 7…

Rutgers (6-2, 0-0) vs. No. 11 Michigan State (5-3, 0-0)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and No. 11 Michigan State meet in the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Rutgers finished with seven wins and 14 losses, while Michigan State won 20 games and lost four.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. have led the Scarlet Knights. Baker is averaging 13 points and 4.3 assists while Harper is putting up 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman. Winston has averaged 17.1 points and 6.1 assists while Tillman has put up 13.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Winston has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spartans have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Scarlet Knights. Michigan State has an assist on 52 of 83 field goals (62.7 percent) over its past three outings while Rutgers has assists on 43 of 91 field goals (47.3 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Rutgers has scored 74 points and allowed 64.6 points over its last five games. Michigan State has averaged 80.6 points and given up 70.2 over its last five.

