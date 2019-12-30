Conference play starts for Drake, Bradley

Drake (10-3, 0-0) vs. Bradley (9-4, 0-0) Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Bradley…

Drake (10-3, 0-0) vs. Bradley (9-4, 0-0)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Bradley meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Drake finished with 13 wins and seven losses, while Bradley won 12 games and lost nine.

SENIOR STUDS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.POTENT PENN: Roman Penn has connected on 55 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Braves are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 0-4 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Bulldogs are 7-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 3-3 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Bradley has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 78.4 points while giving up 57.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is ranked first among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent. The Braves have averaged 13.2 offensive boards per game.

