Conference play starts for ACU, UNO

Abilene Christian (5-5, 0-0) vs. New Orleans (4-5, 0-0) Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene…

Abilene Christian (5-5, 0-0) vs. New Orleans (4-5, 0-0)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits New Orleans as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Abilene Christian finished with 16 wins and four losses, while New Orleans won 14 games and lost seven.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Orleans’ Bryson Robinson has averaged 15.4 points while Troy Green has put up 12.1 points. For the Wildcats, Payten Ricks has averaged 13.4 points and 2.3 steals while Joe Pleasant has put up 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 39.2 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also converted 91.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-5 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Abilene Christian has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 72.3 points during those contests. New Orleans has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 105.3 points while giving up 59.8.

STINGY DEFENSE: Abilene Christian has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.2 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Wildcats have forced opponents into turnovers on 29.3 percent of all possessions.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.