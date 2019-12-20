Colorado looks to knock off No. 13 Dayton

Colorado (9-2) vs. No. 13 Dayton (9-1) United Center, Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Dayton looks…

Colorado (9-2) vs. No. 13 Dayton (9-1)

United Center, Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Dayton looks to give Colorado its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Colorado’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 14 Arizona Wildcats 80-77 on Jan. 6, 2018. Dayton is coming off a 71-58 win over North Texas on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Dayton’s Obi Toppin has averaged 20.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 12.5 points and 5.5 assists. For the Buffaloes, Tyler Bey has averaged 12.6 points and 10.1 rebounds while McKinley Wright IV has put up 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Toppin has connected on 41.4 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Flyers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Dayton has 54 assists on 79 field goals (68.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Colorado has assists on 44 of 68 field goals (64.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked sixth among all Division I teams with an average of 84.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.