Colorado faces Iona

Iona (2-4) vs. Colorado (10-2)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Colorado in a non-conference matchup. Colorado won over Dayton 78-76 in overtime last week, while Iona fell 90-86 in overtime to Princeton on Dec. 12.

SUPER SENIORS: Iona has relied heavily on its seniors. Tajuan Agee, E.J. Crawford, Asante Gist, Isaiah Washington and Isaiah Ross have collectively accounted for 87 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 92 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.ACCURATE AGEE: In six appearances this season, Iona’s Agee has shot 60 percent.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Colorado has an assist on 46 of 70 field goals (65.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Iona has assists on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Colorado has held opposing teams to 61.1 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Pac-12 teams.

