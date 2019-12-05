Clark, LIU Brooklyn visit Army

Long Island-Brooklyn (2-6) vs. Army (4-3) Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Long Island-Brooklyn (2-6) vs. Army (4-3)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Raiquan Clark and Long Island-Brooklyn will go up against Tommy Funk and Army. Clark has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.2 over his last five games. Funk is averaging 14 points and 8.6 assists over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Army’s Funk has averaged 13.7 points, five rebounds and 7.4 assists while Matt Wilson has put up 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Sharks, Clark has averaged 21.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while Ty Flowers has put up 14.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Funk has accounted for 53 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Black Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sharks. Army has an assist on 47 of 78 field goals (60.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Army is ranked first in the Patriot League with an average of 71.9 possessions per game.

