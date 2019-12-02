Cincy hosts Vermont

Vermont (6-3) vs. Cincinnati (5-2) Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays Cincinnati in a…

Vermont (6-3) vs. Cincinnati (5-2)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays Cincinnati in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Cincinnati won at home over UNLV 72-65 in overtime on Saturday, while Vermont fell 65-52 at Yale on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Anthony Lamb is averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Catamounts. Stef Smith is also a key contributor, producing 12 points per game. The Bearcats have been led by Chris Vogt, who is averaging 13.1 points and seven rebounds.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 23.4 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 39 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cincinnati is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 65.5 percent of its free throws. The Bearcats are 0-2 when they shoot below 65.5 percent from the line.

FLOOR SPACING: Vermont’s Smith has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 38.6 percent of them, and is 17 of 38 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bearcats have averaged 28 free throws per game and 34.7 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.