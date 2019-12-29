Charleston looks to extend streak vs Delaware

College of Charleston (7-6, 1-0) vs. Delaware (11-3, 1-0) Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

College of Charleston (7-6, 1-0) vs. Delaware (11-3, 1-0)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Delaware. College of Charleston has won by an average of 10 points in its last seven wins over the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Delaware’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2016, a 62-59 win.

SUPER SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 70 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Riller has made or assisted on 44 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. Riller has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Delaware has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.6 points while giving up 62.4.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blue Hens have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Delaware has an assist on 49 of 86 field goals (57 percent) over its previous three games while College of Charleston has assists on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all CAA teams. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.

