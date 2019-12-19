Charleston faces SC St.

South Carolina State (4-6) vs. College of Charleston (5-6) TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State (4-6) vs. College of Charleston (5-6)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and College of Charleston look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off a home loss on Wednesday. College of Charleston lost 76-71 to VCU, while South Carolina State came up short in a 73-70 game to South Carolina Upstate.

SUPER SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have collectively scored 53 percent of all Cougars points this season, although their production has slipped to 44 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Riller has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 70.

FLOOR SPACING: South Carolina State’s Rayshawn Neal has attempted five 3-pointers and has connected on 20 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MEAC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 20.7 free throws per game and 22.8 per game over their last five games.

