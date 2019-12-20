CCU, S. Alabama seek first conference win

Coastal Carolina (7-5, 0-1) vs. South Alabama (6-5, 0-1) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal…

Coastal Carolina (7-5, 0-1) vs. South Alabama (6-5, 0-1)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina goes up against South Alabama as both teams look for its first Sun Belt win of the season. Coastal Carolina fell 77-59 at Troy in its last outing. South Alabama lost 81-71 loss at home to Appalachian State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The play-making DeVante’ Jones is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and six assists to lead the charge for the Chanticleers. Keishawn Brewton is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 16.1 points per game. The Jaguars have been led by Josh Ajayi, who is averaging 16 points and 7.5 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jones has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. Jones has accounted for 16 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coastal Carolina is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 7-0 when scoring at least 74.

PERFECT WHEN: Coastal Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Chanticleers are 2-5 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense has scored 82.1 points per game this season, ranking the Chanticleers 18th among Division I teams. The South Alabama defense has allowed 72.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 203rd overall).

