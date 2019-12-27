CCSU goes for first win vs Connecticut College

Connecticut College vs. Central Connecticut (0-12) William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Connecticut College vs. Central Connecticut (0-12)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Connecticut Blue Devils are set to battle the Camels of Division III Connecticut College. Central Connecticut lost 87-58 on the road against Penn State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Greg Outlaw has averaged 11 points and 4.4 rebounds this year for Central Connecticut. Jamir Coleman is also a key contributor, with nine points and 4.1 rebounds per game.GIFTED GREG: In 12 appearances this season, Central Connecticut’s Greg Outlaw has shot 42.1 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Connecticut went 4-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Blue Devils scored 72.3 points per contest across those 11 contests.

