Carry, Duquesne host VMI

VMI (3-6) vs. Duquesne (6-0) Coach Scott Lang Court, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

VMI (3-6) vs. Duquesne (6-0)

Coach Scott Lang Court, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Garrett Gilkeson and VMI will go up against Sincere Carry and Duquesne. The senior Gilkeson is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Carry, a sophomore, is averaging 11 points over the last five games.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: VMI has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Gilkeson, Kamdyn Curfman, Myles Lewis and Travis Evee have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Keydets points over the team’s last five games.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 77.

TWO STREAKS: VMI has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 75 points during those contests. Duquesne has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 72.7 points while giving up 53.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams. The Keydets have averaged 12.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.