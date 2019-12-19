Campbell squares off against Johnson & Wales (NC)

Johnson & Wales (NC) vs. Campbell (7-3) John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Johnson & Wales (NC) vs. Campbell (7-3)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels will be taking on the Wildcats of NAIA program Johnson & Wales (NC). Campbell is coming off a 60-46 win at home against Elon in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cedric Henderson Jr. has averaged 12.2 points and four rebounds for the Fighting Camels, while Cory Gensler has accounted for nine points and 4.8 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MAJERLE: Majerle Poole has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 33.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell went 4-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Fighting Camels put up 74.5 points per matchup in those 12 contests.

