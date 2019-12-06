California Baptist squares up against UC Irvine

California Baptist (4-4) vs. UC Irvine (5-4) Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist…

California Baptist (4-4) vs. UC Irvine (5-4)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist and UC Irvine both look to put winning streaks together . California Baptist won 79-67 over UC Riverside on Wednesday. UC Irvine is coming off a 77-56 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

SENIOR SCORING: UC Irvine has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Collin Welp, Eyassu Worku, Brad Greene, Tommy Rutherford and John Edgar Jr. have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 75 percent of all Anteaters points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Milan Acquaah has made or assisted on 54 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Anteaters have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Lancers. UC Irvine has 60 assists on 90 field goals (66.7 percent) over its previous three outings while California Baptist has assists on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout UC Irvine defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.7 percent, the 10th-lowest mark in Division I. California Baptist has allowed opponents to shoot 44.5 percent through eight games (ranking the Lancers 253rd).

