California Baptist goes up against Ottawa (AZ)

Ottawa (AZ) vs. California Baptist (8-4) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist…

Ottawa (AZ) vs. California Baptist (8-4)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers are set to battle the Spirit of NAIA member Ottawa (AZ). California Baptist is coming off a 103-66 home win against Mississippi Valley State in its most recent game.

STELLAR SENIORS: California Baptist has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Milan Acquaah, Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Acquaah has made or assisted on 51 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 40 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 5-6 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Lancers offense scored 77.7 points per matchup in those 11 contests.

