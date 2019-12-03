BYU visits Utah

Brigham Young (6-3) vs. Utah (5-2) Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brigham…

Brigham Young (6-3) vs. Utah (5-2)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young and Utah both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Utah earned a 77-73 win over UC Davis on Friday, while Brigham Young won easily 98-63 over Montana Tech on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: The rugged Timmy Allen is putting up 19.4 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Runnin’ Utes. Rylan Jones is also a top facilitator, producing 11.1 points and 5.7 assists per game. The Cougars have been led by Jake Toolson, who is averaging 15 points and 4.8 rebounds.TERRIFIC TOOLSON: Toolson has connected on 42 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Utah is 5-0 when scoring at least 73 points and 0-2 when falling shy of that total. Brigham Young is 5-0 when it puts up 72 or more points and 1-3 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 81.4 points per game.

