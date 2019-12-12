Burk, IUPUI host Ft. Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (7-6) vs. IUPUI (3-8) Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Purdue Fort Wayne (7-6) vs. IUPUI (3-8)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jarred Godfrey and Purdue Fort Wayne will go up against Marcus Burk and IUPUI. The sophomore Godfrey has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. Burk, a junior, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Purdue Fort Wayne’s Matt Holba, Dylan Carl and Marcus DeBerry have combined to score 35 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Mastodons scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Godfrey has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last three games. Godfrey has accounted for 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: IUPUI is 0-7 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Mastodons are 2-6 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Summit League teams.

