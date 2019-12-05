Buie, Hofstra visit SBU

Hofstra (6-3) vs. Saint Bonaventure (4-4) Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Hofstra (6-3) vs. Saint Bonaventure (4-4)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Desure Buie and Hofstra will go up against Kyle Lofton and Saint Bonaventure. The senior Buie is averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games. Lofton, a sophomore, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Hofstra has relied heavily on its seniors. Buie, Eli Pemberton, Tareq Coburn and Jalen Ray have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 90 percent of all Pride points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lofton has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bonnies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pride. Saint Bonaventure has 38 assists on 72 field goals (52.8 percent) over its past three outings while Hofstra has assists on 27 of 71 field goals (38 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hofstra offense has scored 82 points per game, the 20th-highest figure in Division I. Saint Bonaventure has only averaged 63.9 points per game, which ranks 214th nationally.

