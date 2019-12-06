Brown, Seattle host Portland

Portland (6-2) vs. Seattle (5-5) ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be…

Portland (6-2) vs. Seattle (5-5)

ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Isaiah White and Portland will battle Terrell Brown and Seattle. White has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.2 over his last five games. Brown is averaging 19.4 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Brown has averaged 21 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the charge for the Redhawks. Myles Carter has paired with Brown and is putting up 11.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The Pilots have been led by White, who is averaging 14.5 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pilots have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redhawks. Seattle has an assist on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Portland has assists on 49 of 66 field goals (74.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all WAC teams. The Redhawks have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season.

