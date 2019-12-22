Brown, Seattle host Long Beach St.

Long Beach State (4-9) vs. Seattle (6-7) Redhawk Center, Seattle; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Long Beach State (4-9) vs. Seattle (6-7)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Chance Hunter and Long Beach State will take on Terrell Brown and Seattle. The sophomore Hunter is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games. Brown, a senior, has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Seattle has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brown, Morgan Means, Delante Jones, Riley Grigsby and Mattia Da Campo have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 77 percent of all Redhawks points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and eight assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Long Beach State is 0-8 when it allows at least 69 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Seattle is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Redhawks are 1-7 when scoring any fewer than that.

CAREFUL REDHAWKS: The diligent Seattle offense has turned the ball over on just 16.1 percent of its possessions, the 19th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.3 percent of all Long Beach State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.