Brown, Murray State visit Missouri St.

Murray State (4-3) vs. Missouri State (3-5) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Murray State (4-3) vs. Missouri State (3-5)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tevin Brown and Murray State will take on Keandre Cook and Missouri State. The sophomore Brown has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Cook, a senior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Missouri State’s Cook has averaged 16.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 13.2 points. For the Racers, Brown has averaged 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 12.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 45.7 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Racers. Missouri State has 35 assists on 76 field goals (46.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Murray State has assists on 31 of 71 field goals (43.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.8 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game and 15 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.