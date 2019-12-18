Brown, EKU visit Marshall

Eastern Kentucky (3-7) vs. Marshall (4-6) Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards…

Eastern Kentucky (3-7) vs. Marshall (4-6)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Jomaru Brown and Eastern Kentucky will face Taevion Kinsey and Marshall. Brown is averaging 13 points over the last five games. Kinsey is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Marshall’s Kinsey has averaged 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while Jarrod West has put up 14.7 points and 2.9 steals. For the Colonels, Brown has averaged 16.3 points while Ty Taylor has put up 12.9 points and four rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 29.4 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Thundering Herd are 0-6 when they allow at least 73 points and 4-0 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Colonels are 0-7 when they score 71 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 71.

BEHIND THE ARC: Eastern Kentucky’s Taylor has attempted 70 3-pointers and connected on 38.6 percent of them, and is 15 of 34 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels seventh among Division I teams. Marshall has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Thundering Herd 263rd, nationally).

