Bradley, Cal visit Santa Clara

Cal (5-3) vs. Santa Clara (8-2) Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards…

Cal (5-3) vs. Santa Clara (8-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Matt Bradley and Cal will battle Trey Wertz and Santa Clara. Bradley has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games. Wertz is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Bradley is averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Bears. Grant Anticevich is also a primary contributor, putting up 8.4 points and seven rebounds per game. The Broncos have been led by Wertz, who is averaging 11.1 points.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 48.6 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 93.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Santa Clara has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 82.6 points while giving up 61.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Broncos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Bears. Santa Clara has an assist on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Cal has assists on 25 of 64 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is ranked first in the WCC with an average of 74.1 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.