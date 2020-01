Bolden scores 22, South Carolina beats No. 9 Virginia 70-59

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jair Bolden scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and A.J. Lawson had…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jair Bolden scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 in the second to help South Carolina beat No. 9 Virginia 70-59 on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (8-4) led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way.

Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts.

Justin Minaya added 12 points for South Carolina, 10 after halftime.

NO. 22 WASHINGTON 85, BALL STATE 64

HONOLULU (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points, Quade Green had 21 and Washington pulled away from Ball State in a Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal.

Isaiah Stewart added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (9-2). They who shot 56% percent from the field and won for the seventh time in eight games.

Green, a transfer from Kentucky, went 7 of 8 from the floor — including 4 for 5 on 3-pointers.

Tahjai Teague had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead for the Cardinals (6-5).

