Boise State, Ga. Tech meet in Diamond Head Classic

Georgia Tech (4-5) vs. Boise State (6-4)

Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech and Boise State are set to clash in the Diamond Head Classic. Boise State beat Alabama State by 43 points last week, while Georgia Tech came up short in a 65-47 game to Ball State on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 21.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 16.2 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Yellow Jackets, Michael Devoe has averaged 18.4 points while James Banks III has put up 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 blocks.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Alston has accounted for 41 percent of all Boise State field goals over the last five games. Alston has 35 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Yellow Jackets have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Boise State has an assist on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) over its past three matchups while Georgia Tech has assists on 39 of 64 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked 29th in the nation by scoring 80.4 points per game this season. Georgia Tech has only averaged 65.4 points per game, which ranks 234th.

